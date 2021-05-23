Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.10-4.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.41-8.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.39 billion.Booz Allen Hamilton also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 4.100-4.300 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:BAH traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.62. 1,524,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,099. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $70.11 and a 52 week high of $100.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.90.
Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.
