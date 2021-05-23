Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.10-4.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.41-8.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.39 billion.Booz Allen Hamilton also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 4.100-4.300 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.62. 1,524,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,099. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $70.11 and a 52 week high of $100.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAH. Barclays lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

