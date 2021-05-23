Boston Family Office LLC Has $519,000 Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Boston Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of STZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,120,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,794,000 after buying an additional 908,033 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $365,957,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 882,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,378,000 after acquiring an additional 38,996 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,256,000 after purchasing an additional 8,464 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,565,000 after purchasing an additional 12,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Truist lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.62.

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 27,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.19, for a total transaction of $6,536,345.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total transaction of $1,576,462.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,914,696.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,879 shares of company stock valued at $9,089,398 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $237.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 654,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,484. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.20. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.63 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

