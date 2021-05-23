Boston Family Office LLC Has $827,000 Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Boston Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 46.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,940 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,089,275,000. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787,122 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $164,570,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12,729.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,854,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,581,000 after buying an additional 1,839,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,828,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,285,000 after buying an additional 1,731,251 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Langenberg & Company raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.07.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.81. The stock had a trading volume of 5,803,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,108,686. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $87.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.31 and its 200 day moving average is $73.98. The stock has a market cap of $130.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.46.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

