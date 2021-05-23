Boston Family Office LLC Sells 230 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Boston Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Square by 9.9% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in Square by 107.9% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Square during the first quarter worth about $504,000. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Square by 6.1% during the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, United Maritime Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the first quarter worth about $454,000. Institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total transaction of $2,069,723.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,920,133.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total value of $49,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,204,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,550,577 shares of company stock valued at $360,915,913. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Square stock traded down $4.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $200.01. 9,250,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,451,675. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.71, a P/E/G ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 2.40. Square, Inc. has a one year low of $76.02 and a one year high of $283.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.43.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

