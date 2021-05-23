Boston Family Office LLC Sells 297 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Boston Family Office LLC lessened its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,843 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter valued at $117,041,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,206,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,056,000 after acquiring an additional 953,367 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 693.6% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 495,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,922,000 after acquiring an additional 432,698 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,514,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $184,015,000 after acquiring an additional 223,004 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,762,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $511,157,000 after acquiring an additional 183,590 shares during the period. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $480,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,260.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,099,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,575. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $40.15 and a one year high of $69.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.42, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.91.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XRAY shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.90.

DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

