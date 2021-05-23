Boston Family Office LLC Trims Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Boston Family Office LLC decreased its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 131,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,865,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 98,605 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,364,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth $307,000. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.56.

Shares of NTRS stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.88. The company had a trading volume of 756,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,888. The company has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $72.64 and a twelve month high of $121.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.46.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

In other Northern Trust news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 42,638 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total transaction of $5,010,817.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $1,807,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,708 shares of company stock worth $16,752,471 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

