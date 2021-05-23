Boston Financial Mangement LLC Boosts Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $971,046,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $743,879,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 130.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,839,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,311 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth $272,929,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 542.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,130,000 after purchasing an additional 722,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Raymond James upped their price target on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.00.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $377.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,539,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,522. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $378.66 and a 200-day moving average of $344.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $398.55.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.