Boston Financial Mangement LLC Decreases Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lessened its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,489 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UL. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth $5,002,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 38,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 79,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth $505,000. 7.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

NYSE:UL traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.50. 1,073,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,738. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.96. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $50.23 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89. The company has a market capitalization of $159.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.5159 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.08%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.