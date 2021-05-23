Boston Financial Mangement LLC Decreases Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC cut its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 819,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,930,000 after buying an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 619,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,618,000 after purchasing an additional 106,031 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 178,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,460,000 after purchasing an additional 18,189 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 174,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,068,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.40.

In other news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $253,224.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total value of $154,376.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.09. 3,146,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.29. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $75.91 and a fifty-two week high of $96.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.21%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

