Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 5,435 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 214,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,771,000 after purchasing an additional 23,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other The Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $1,644,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,948,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE KO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.62. 16,033,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,400,785. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.99. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $43.51 and a one year high of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $235.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KO. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.69.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.