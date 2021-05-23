Boston Financial Mangement LLC Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $283.38. 2,210,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,604. The company has a market cap of $180.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.09. Accenture plc has a one year low of $191.13 and a one year high of $294.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $287.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

