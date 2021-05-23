Boston Financial Mangement LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.97. 3,623,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,374,369. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $147.97 and a 1 year high of $219.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.09.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.