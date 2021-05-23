Boston Financial Mangement LLC Purchases Shares of 14,500 Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,125,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 131,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $899,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

In other news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 17,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $1,501,647.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,805,123.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Laura Finley Howell sold 683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $51,566.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,311. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,326 shares of company stock worth $8,440,199. 3.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FIX stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.89. 72,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,252. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.18 and its 200 day moving average is $64.13. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $88.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $669.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.30%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

