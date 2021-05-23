Boston Financial Mangement LLC Trims Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 21.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 22.5% during the first quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,575,000 after buying an additional 9,776 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 4.8% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in Chevron by 1.5% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 92,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 31.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Chevron by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 922,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,653,000 after purchasing an additional 44,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.12. 10,352,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,107,547. The stock has a market cap of $200.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.70. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.74.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

