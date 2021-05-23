Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Position Lowered by Nicola Wealth Management LTD.

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. decreased its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 325,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the period. Boston Scientific comprises about 1.4% of Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $12,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $974,708.58. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $27,027.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,836 shares of company stock worth $3,973,795 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.11. 5,203,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,994,633. The company has a market cap of $59.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 421.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $44.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BSX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

