Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $3.67 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DE Burlo Group Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 662.8% in the 1st quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 131,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,973,000 after acquiring an additional 114,000 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 215,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 12,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Coerente Capital Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.74.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,248,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,266,254. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $88.72 and a one year high of $165.50. The company has a market capitalization of $492.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,895,469.20. Insiders sold 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.