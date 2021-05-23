Brett Gellner Sells 168,831 Shares of TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Stock

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) Senior Officer Brett Gellner sold 168,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.95, for a total transaction of C$1,848,699.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$576,922.65.

Brett Gellner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, Brett Gellner purchased 2 shares of TransAlta stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.20 per share, with a total value of C$24.40.

On Monday, March 22nd, Brett Gellner sold 8 shares of TransAlta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.51, for a total transaction of C$92.08.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Brett Gellner purchased 49,869 shares of TransAlta stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.71 per share, with a total value of C$534,096.99.

Shares of TSE TA opened at C$11.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77. TransAlta Co. has a 52 week low of C$7.67 and a 52 week high of C$12.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.58.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$544.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that TransAlta Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.52%.

TA has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.19.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

