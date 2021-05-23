Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) PT Lowered to $136.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $136.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $168.00 to $158.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $171.63.

BFAM traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.74. 405,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,051. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,262.71 and a beta of 0.84. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1-year low of $104.54 and a 1-year high of $182.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $377.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.48 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 0.24%. Analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 1,900 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $321,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,069,186.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 6,536 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $1,114,388.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,370,387. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,436 shares of company stock worth $3,464,673. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,288,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,666 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 17.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,014,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,359,000 after acquiring an additional 602,247 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,794,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,140,000 after acquiring an additional 37,993 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,695,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,060,000 after acquiring an additional 14,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,580,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,918,000 after acquiring an additional 14,120 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

