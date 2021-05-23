Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 272 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $976,895,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,669,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,773,000 after acquiring an additional 755,676 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,698,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,728 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,253,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,707,000 after acquiring an additional 697,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,462,000. 49.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNAP stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.61. The company had a trading volume of 19,871,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,339,228. The company has a market capitalization of $86.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.45 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.39. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Snap from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $2,517,768.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 2,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total value of $141,216.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,272.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,604,414 shares of company stock valued at $94,804,294.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

