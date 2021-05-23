Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 538 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRWD. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 201.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike stock traded up $6.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $210.60. 3,554,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,238,162. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.51 and a 52-week high of $251.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -489.76 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Summit Insights upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.30.

In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $457,681.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 33,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total transaction of $7,209,133.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,433 shares of company stock worth $67,823,581 over the last 90 days. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.