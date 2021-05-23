Brighton Jones LLC Grows Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,110 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,170,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,504,000 after purchasing an additional 788,873 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $850,633,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,419,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,081,000 after purchasing an additional 624,707 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,970,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $63.36. 8,476,229 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,487,232. The company has a market capitalization of $89.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.72. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.97 and a 52-week high of $63.69.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.