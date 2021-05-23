Brighton Jones LLC Has $757,000 Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.67. 1,423,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,643. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $76.29 and a 12 month high of $108.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.19.

