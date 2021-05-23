Brighton Jones LLC Reduces Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the first quarter worth about $65,000. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $221,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,122.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

OGE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. OGE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Shares of OGE stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.70. 1,914,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,794. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.27. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.66.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.40%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

