Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 964.9% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 338,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,389,000 after acquiring an additional 62,697 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 92,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 110,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. 72.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.05. The stock had a trading volume of 9,442,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,686,054. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.80. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $54.07 and a 52 week high of $67.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total transaction of $978,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,129. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,783 shares of company stock worth $4,770,493. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.