Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $270.42 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) will announce sales of $270.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $258.76 million to $278.20 million. Brixmor Property Group reported sales of $247.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $279.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.46.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $21.84 on Friday. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $23.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 57.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.50%.

In other news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,254,318. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $206,400.00. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $636,800 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,171,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 18,614 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,568,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

