Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Position Reduced by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,498 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Broadcom by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Broadcom by 200.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGO traded down $3.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $451.24. 1,321,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,866,353. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $270.51 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $461.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $444.41. The company has a market capitalization of $184.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.47, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.77, for a total value of $247,388.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Insiders sold a total of 28,527 shares of company stock worth $13,472,688 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.15.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

