Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $45 million-$50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $42.73 million.

Shares of Broadwind stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $4.22. 652,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,150. Broadwind has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.29. The company has a market capitalization of $78.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 1.32.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $32.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadwind will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadwind from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Broadwind from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Broadwind from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.67.

In other news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $85,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 478,036 shares in the company, valued at $2,342,376.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Broadwind stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) by 402.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Broadwind were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

