Brokerages Anticipate ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ADTRAN’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. ADTRAN posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 225%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADTRAN will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ADTRAN.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.20 million. ADTRAN had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 4.32%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADTN. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ADTRAN has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

ADTRAN stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.28 million, a P/E ratio of 69.68 and a beta of 1.41. ADTRAN has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $20.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 225.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADTN. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 427.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

