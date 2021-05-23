Brokerages Anticipate Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) to Post $1.39 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) will report earnings per share of $1.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.54. Molson Coors Beverage posted earnings per share of $1.55 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Molson Coors Beverage.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TAP shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.15. 2,008,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,149,256. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.41 and its 200-day moving average is $48.78. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $61.11.

In other Molson Coors Beverage news, CEO Simon Cox sold 10,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total value of $496,642.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,482.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,213,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,850,000 after purchasing an additional 345,487 shares during the period. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 771,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,864,000 after purchasing an additional 432,632 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,548,000. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Molson Coors Beverage (TAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.