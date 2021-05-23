Brokerages Anticipate NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.79 Million

Analysts expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) to announce $6.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.48 million and the lowest is $6.10 million. NexPoint Real Estate Finance reported sales of $4.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will report full-year sales of $27.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.80 million to $29.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $27.82 million, with estimates ranging from $25.60 million to $30.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 112.18%.

NREF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NREF traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,454. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $21.48. The stock has a market cap of $107.24 million, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 889.18, a quick ratio of 889.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.38%.

In other news, Director Catherine D. Wood bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,432 shares in the company, valued at $82,257.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 10,542 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 47,797 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NREF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.