Brokerages Anticipate Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) to Announce -$0.51 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) will report ($0.51) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Prelude Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.53). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to ($1.97). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.75) to ($1.99). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Prelude Therapeutics.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter.

PRLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

In other news, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $602,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peggy Scherle sold 15,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $604,194.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,705.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,493 shares of company stock valued at $2,552,686.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 920.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 637,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,587,000 after acquiring an additional 574,683 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 336,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,563,000 after acquiring an additional 186,100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 642,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,860,000 after acquiring an additional 126,950 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,229,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRLD traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.72. 155,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,433. Prelude Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $95.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.28.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

