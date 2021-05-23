Brokerages Anticipate Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $446.46 Million

Equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) will post $446.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Realty Income’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $452.27 million and the lowest is $443.24 million. Realty Income reported sales of $414.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Realty Income.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Realty Income from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Realty Income from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

Shares of O traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.58. 3,652,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,407,010. The stock has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 68.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.52. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $51.46 and a 12 month high of $71.84.

The business also recently disclosed a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 4.2%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 83.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in O. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.5% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

