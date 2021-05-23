Brokerages Anticipate SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.91 Billion

Analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) will report $4.91 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.95 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.89 billion. SYNNEX posted sales of $5.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full-year sales of $20.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.08 billion to $20.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $20.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.37 billion to $21.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNX shares. TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.11.

In other news, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $234,715.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,428,805. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $241,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,017 shares of company stock worth $4,417,123 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,770,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 98,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNX traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $122.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,116. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.55 and a 200-day moving average of $106.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $38.64 and a 12-month high of $126.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.85%.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

