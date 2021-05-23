Brokerages Expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) will post $1.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.72 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.66 billion. RPM International posted sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full year sales of $6.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $6.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. RPM International had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Vertical Research raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

In other news, Director Thomas Gross sold 1,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $170,943.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at $454,399.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in RPM International in the 1st quarter valued at $706,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in RPM International in the 1st quarter valued at $891,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in RPM International by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 35,203 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 23,541 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in RPM International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 68,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RPM International stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $94.05. The stock had a trading volume of 358,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,518. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. RPM International has a 1 year low of $68.99 and a 1 year high of $99.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. RPM International’s payout ratio is 49.51%.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

