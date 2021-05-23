Brokerages Set CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Target Price at $172.75

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $172.75.

CDW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.58, for a total transaction of $646,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,735 shares in the company, valued at $7,518,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $657,865.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,882.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,989 shares of company stock worth $1,871,351 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 195.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in CDW by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.07. The company had a trading volume of 772,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,717. CDW has a 52-week low of $105.41 and a 52-week high of $184.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CDW will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

