Brokerages Set FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Price Target at $291.30

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $291.30.

A number of brokerages have commented on FDS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.06, for a total transaction of $777,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,850.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 12,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,840,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FDS traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $328.15. 125,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,399. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $326.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.27. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $279.01 and a 1 year high of $365.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.02). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 48.42%. The company had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.33%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.