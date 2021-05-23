Brokerages Set Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Target Price at $33.70

Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.70.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on Steven Madden from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

In other Steven Madden news, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $1,015,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 912,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,309,097.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $871,693.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,286.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,442 shares of company stock worth $2,629,934 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 4.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 0.8% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 34,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 4.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

SHOO traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,857. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.95. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $43.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 93.75%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.