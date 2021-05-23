Brokers Offer Predictions for The Home Depot, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for The Home Depot in a report released on Wednesday, May 19th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the home improvement retailer will earn $14.40 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $13.02. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HD. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $319.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.70.

The Home Depot stock opened at $315.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.19. The company has a market capitalization of $339.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.11. The Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $234.31 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $2,138,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,067,000. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in The Home Depot by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

