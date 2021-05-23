Brookfield Property REIT (NASDAQ:BPYU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 63,785 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 636,862 shares.The stock last traded at $18.42 and had previously closed at $18.47.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 1.8% in the first quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 1,203,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,608,000 after acquiring an additional 20,988 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 3.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,545,000 after acquiring an additional 40,687 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,850,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 496,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after acquiring an additional 17,079 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property REIT by 6.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 483,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 29,389 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

