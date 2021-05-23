Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $683.94 Million

Analysts expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to announce $683.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $674.38 million and the highest is $693.50 million. Brown & Brown posted sales of $598.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full-year sales of $2.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

BRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.11.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $52.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Brown & Brown has a 52-week low of $38.06 and a 52-week high of $54.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $43,911,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,517.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $515,344.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 8.0% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 21,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 413.3% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 82.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 12,634 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,460.9% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 68,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 63,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 237.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,099,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,258,000 after buying an additional 773,281 shares in the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

