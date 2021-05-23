BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Receives $34.43 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:BRP traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.77. 440,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,838. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -34.45 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BRP Group has a one year low of $11.59 and a one year high of $33.56.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BRP Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRP. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in BRP Group by 27.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 50,721 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BRP Group by 179.6% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 813,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,389,000 after purchasing an additional 522,704 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BRP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BRP Group by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 185,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 65,918 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in BRP Group in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

