BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Trading Up 0.9%

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) was up 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.40 and last traded at $3.39. Approximately 1,106 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 2,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.01.

BTB is a real estate investment trust listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. BTB is an important owner of properties in eastern Canada. As at November 10th, 2020, BTB owns 64 retail, office and industrial properties for a total leasable area of approximately 5.3 million square feet and an approximate total asset value as of September 30th, 2020 of approximately of $946M.

