BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $12.90, but opened at $13.34. BTRS shares last traded at $13.30, with a volume of 2,742 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Clare Hart acquired 10,000 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.83 per share, with a total value of $128,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,931.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BTRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.61.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTRS. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in BTRS in the first quarter valued at $100,739,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BTRS in the first quarter worth about $59,541,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BTRS in the first quarter worth about $46,714,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of BTRS in the first quarter worth about $40,787,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of BTRS in the first quarter worth about $36,175,000. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

