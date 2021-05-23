Burger Swap Tops One Day Trading Volume of $12.24 Million (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded down 29.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One Burger Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $3.86 or 0.00011836 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded 67% lower against the US dollar. Burger Swap has a market cap of $46.67 million and approximately $12.24 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Burger Swap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00051675 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 33.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00015859 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.23 or 0.00741803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00074669 BTC.

About Burger Swap

Burger Swap (CRYPTO:BURGER) is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,451,423 coins and its circulating supply is 12,076,423 coins. Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burger Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burger Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Burger Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Burger Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.