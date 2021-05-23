Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $76 million-$80 million.

Shares of BFLY stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,121,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,598. Butterfly Network has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $29.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.93.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

