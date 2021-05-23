Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.67.

WHD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cactus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

In other news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,612.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 1,624,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total transaction of $49,616,621.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,389,844.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,621,399 shares of company stock worth $232,882,339 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Cactus by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,189,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,030,000 after acquiring an additional 879,560 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cactus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Cactus by 874.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 815,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,975,000 after acquiring an additional 731,913 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Cactus by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,550,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,483,000 after buying an additional 673,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Cactus by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,311,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,475,000 after buying an additional 579,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WHD opened at $34.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 68.96 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 6.44. Cactus has a 1-year low of $16.11 and a 1-year high of $39.07.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Cactus had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 3.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cactus will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

