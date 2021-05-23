Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CADE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.14.

NYSE:CADE traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.71. The company had a trading volume of 522,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,785. Cadence Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $6.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.88.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.36. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Cadence Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 81.08%.

In other Cadence Bancorporation news, EVP J. Randall Schultz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $132,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,564.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $873,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 352,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,097,744.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,229 shares of company stock valued at $2,036,717. 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CADE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,027,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 110.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,757,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,417 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 208.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,069,000 after buying an additional 826,294 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,813,000. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bancorporation Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association that provides banking and wealth management services to businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers. It operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

