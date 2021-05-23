CAE (NYSE:CAE) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CAE is a world leader in providing simulation and modelling technologies, and integrated training services to the civil aviation industry and defence forces around the globe. The Company design, manufacture and supply simulation equipment and offer training and services. This includes integrated modelling, simulation and training solutions for commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, aircraft manufacturers and military organizations and a global network of training centres for pilots, and in some instances, cabin crew and maintenance workers. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on CAE from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Desjardins raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on CAE from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

Shares of CAE opened at $29.80 on Friday. CAE has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $31.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.31, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.26 and a 200-day moving average of $26.78.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. CAE had a positive return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $894.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $878.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. CAE’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of CAE by 161.6% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 24,604,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $692,846,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200,000 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of CAE by 86,641.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,035,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter worth about $79,964,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CAE by 305.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,102,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new position in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter worth about $32,377,000. 56.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

