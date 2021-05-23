Callisto Network Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $244,048.00 (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Callisto Network has a market capitalization of $27.60 million and approximately $244,048.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Callisto Network has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,960.12 or 0.05962119 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.34 or 0.00137926 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

CLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Callisto Network Coin Trading

