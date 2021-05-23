Cambridge Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Cambridge Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Cardinal Health makes up 3.3% of Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cambridge Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $7,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAH has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

NYSE CAH traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.34. 1,697,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,406,896. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.99. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $62.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $39.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.4908 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

